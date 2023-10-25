New update (v71) Codename CLIMATES.

Weapon box capacity: a new robot property that limits the amount of weapon boxes it can give during an exploration run. Having this you have to carefully plan which combination of weapons to carry in your storage to create a successful strategy.
Weapon box capacity increase: added an item to increase the maximum weapon box capacity so you can equip even more weapons.
Climates: these climates appear on the planet map and are dangerous, your robot needs to evade them to avoid damage, if you get enough damage, your robot gets broken and cannot move.
Item: "Climate forecaster", to see how many days are left for a climate to appear and dissappear.
Item: "Ambient sensor", to see where the climates has moved from, useful to deduce its next direction.
New resources: new vegetals, metals, creature parts, and artifacts.
Item: "Reward sensor", to see the reward of each job in the planet map.
Improved:
Hives danger: the sectors that have hives have increasing difficulty levels starting with lower difficulty.That way you can start with the hives that are easier, and as you get stronger, you can tackle the harder ones.
Fixed:
Game over save file: save file still existed even after a game over, this way you could still keep playing with your old progress even after starting a new game, now the save file gets deleted when you loose the game.
Lab bug: sometimes when you quited the game before entering a base for the first time, the game crashed after loading the game and trying to enter a base.