Update Notes for 10/25/2023

- Fixed enemy pathfinding
- Fixed level design
- Increased visibility of the environment
- Reduced the damage area of the "Fat" enemy
- Increased enemy speed
- Increased the range of the player's melee weapons
- Changed the breathing sound effect of the "Crazy" enemy (the one wearing a gas mask)
- Increased shotgun damage
- Increased Frag Grenade damage
- Fixed Frag Grenade physics
- Changed the mechanics of throwing weapons, they are no longer thrown automatically, and you can cook them :)
- Decreased the time to explode Frag Grenade
- New settings interface with controls remapping!
Thanks to everyone who tested the game and reported their issues!
I especially thank 00Mx, a Brazilian streamer who sent me excellent feedback via email.
If you would like to give me feedback about the game or report issues, please contact me by email: gabrieljacintho@fireringstudio.com.
Changed files in this update