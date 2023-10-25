 Skip to content

Deadly Rain update for 25 October 2023

Update Notes for 10/25/2023

Deadly Rain update for 25 October 2023

Update Notes for 10/25/2023

  • Fixed enemy pathfinding
  • Fixed level design
  • Increased visibility of the environment
  • Reduced the damage area of the "Fat" enemy
  • Increased enemy speed
  • Increased the range of the player's melee weapons
  • Changed the breathing sound effect of the "Crazy" enemy (the one wearing a gas mask)
  • Increased shotgun damage
  • Increased Frag Grenade damage
  • Fixed Frag Grenade physics
  • Changed the mechanics of throwing weapons, they are no longer thrown automatically, and you can cook them :)
  • Decreased the time to explode Frag Grenade
  • New settings interface with controls remapping!

Thanks to everyone who tested the game and reported their issues!

I especially thank 00Mx, a Brazilian streamer who sent me excellent feedback via email.

If you would like to give me feedback about the game or report issues, please contact me by email: gabrieljacintho@fireringstudio.com.

