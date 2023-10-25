Update Notes for 10/25/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12535451 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixed enemy pathfinding

Fixed level design

Increased visibility of the environment

Reduced the damage area of the "Fat" enemy

Increased enemy speed

Increased the range of the player's melee weapons

Changed the breathing sound effect of the "Crazy" enemy (the one wearing a gas mask)

Increased shotgun damage

Increased Frag Grenade damage

Fixed Frag Grenade physics

Changed the mechanics of throwing weapons, they are no longer thrown automatically, and you can cook them :)

Decreased the time to explode Frag Grenade

New settings interface with controls remapping!

Thanks to everyone who tested the game and reported their issues!

I especially thank 00Mx, a Brazilian streamer who sent me excellent feedback via email.

If you would like to give me feedback about the game or report issues, please contact me by email: gabrieljacintho@fireringstudio.com.