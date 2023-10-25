Minor hotfix. I corrected a possible bug in Chapter 6 that could cause the game to be unable to progress if you did the library objective last using some parts of the bookcase. I also included a retroactive fix for anyone who saved after doing this; re-entering the library should trigger it.
Noblesse Oblige: Legacy of the Sorcerer Kings update for 25 October 2023
v0.8.7.3 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
