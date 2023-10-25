Let’s Celebrate Our 4th Anniversary With a New Free DLC!

Hello Riders,

This week marks the 4th anniversary of our release of Lonely Mountains: Downhill!

We want to thank you all for being such an awesome community and keeping the game alive even after all this time.

Whether it’s the Daily Riders, the Speedrunners who somehow still run new best times, all the riders who create the most amazing videos, or the people who get to experience the game for the first time - it means a lot to us to see you all play and enjoy the game!

To celebrate the 4th anniversary we have released our 4th and last free DLC “Rivera’s Revenge” today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1849860/Lonely_Mountains_Downhill__Riveras_Revenge/

Rivera’s Revenge adds a 5th trail to Sierra Rivera, packed with new challenges, rewards, and resting spots and we hope you love the new trail as much as we do!

But as fate wields it there is not only a new DLC today but also the start of a new original Daily Rides season. Season 28: Wild Wheeling welcomes you to the jungle and comes with a full wardrobe of adorable animal outfits. As we wrote last week we adjusted the Daily Rides scoring a little bit so it should now be way easier to get the whole fluffy collection!

We wish you all a great ride on the new DLC trail and good luck to everyone participating in the Daily Rides! If you have any feedback, technical issues, questions, or want to celebrate the 4th birthday with us and the community, please join our Discord.

All the best and looking forward to another great year with all of you!

Your Megagons