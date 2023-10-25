 Skip to content

Bug Blazer update for 25 October 2023

v1.3.31 Trap placement cooldown

  • Added a 1 second cooldown on placing traps to prevent the over powered effect of placing traps.
  • Laser trap has a random colour laser now
  • Fixed issue with selecting traps and then using right click to place it, which kept the trap select mode on.

