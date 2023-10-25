- Added a 1 second cooldown on placing traps to prevent the over powered effect of placing traps.
- Laser trap has a random colour laser now
- Fixed issue with selecting traps and then using right click to place it, which kept the trap select mode on.
Bug Blazer update for 25 October 2023
v1.3.31 Trap placement cooldown
