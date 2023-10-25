Patch - 1.3.2.1 - Queued Move orders







How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Fixed 'incomplete' deletion of formation position actors when the formation move handler is cleared in certain ways

Fixed the Move Handler not marking itself as 'bMoveDone' in situations where it should have been doing just that. Result: Queueing a move command on units that are standing in a 'parked' formation should no longer result in said units remaining still

Fixed some height and XY offset issues with formation queued move command 'visual previews'

Resolved an issue with the 'first queued move order' visual preview being rotated incorrectly, when issuing queued move commands to selection of multiple units

Fixed the Move Handler sometimes failing to 'terminate' a move order due to binding its check for move completion after potentially having completed a move already

Improved move handler compatibility with 'hold right click rotation'

Added further attack move support to the queued move orders

Fixed movement queue lines jittering in some cases.

Fixed an object that could damage helicopters randomly when flying over the water

Added fix to incorrect height for helicopter queued move order visuals

Fixes to support helicopter move queue without breaking regular-unit move queue

fixed the previous commit's fix for helicopters taking damage in water

Fixed formation position actors failing to flag themselves as 'helicopter/vehicle' when appropriate

Fixed formation position actors failing to give correct 'final location' instructions to helicopters

Additional fixes for vehicular move queue commands

Added fixes to fix the 'blue soldier preview' rotation for queue move commands without held-right-click, as well as the rotation itself for a queued move command being incorrect if using a vehicle-only move order without held-right-click

Speculative fix for group queued attack move order 'jittering' when they have a target

Fixed an issue from last commit that caused regular soldier moveo orders (and potentially others) to read the wrong location as a 'rotation start' when determining the direction to face if right-click is not held down

Fixed an issue with map-issued move orders on water surfaces sometimes causing helicopters to try to 'land on the water itself'

Implemented a fix for using 'keyboard rotate' to build actors on top of things they normally cannot be built upon (in response to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1165649670723338261/1165649670723338261 )

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

