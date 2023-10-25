 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 25 October 2023

Halloween Update - Version 0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12535309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We dropped a new update (version 0.0.6)!

What has been added/changed?

  • New hacking objective
  • New crawling creature
  • New baby mutant
  • New light equipment (glowstick)
  • Double XP
  • Objectives rewrite (removed optional objectives) - More objectives coming soon!
  • Reduced AI vision
  • Fixed door getting stuck bug
  • Minor UI updates
  • Increased energy drink effect
  • Grove Laboratory update
  • End exploration updates (you can now end your exploration anytime)
  • Interactable items are now highlighted if you are close
  • Reduced AI sound and sound attenuation
  • AI refinements

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

