Halloween Update - Version 0.0.6

Hey everyone!
We dropped a new update (version 0.0.6)!
What has been added/changed?
- New hacking objective
- New crawling creature
- New baby mutant
- New light equipment (glowstick)
- Double XP
- Objectives rewrite (removed optional objectives) - More objectives coming soon!
- Reduced AI vision
- Fixed door getting stuck bug
- Minor UI updates
- Increased energy drink effect
- Grove Laboratory update
- End exploration updates (you can now end your exploration anytime)
- Interactable items are now highlighted if you are close
- Reduced AI sound and sound attenuation
- AI refinements
Enjoy!
