Check what's new in the v1.2.4 Update



"Still not workin'? Den I hitz it 'arder!"

– Spanner

Warpforge has been out for less than a week, and in that time we have received a ton of feedback about issues and potential improvements. This update brings many bug fixes, particularly to prevent disconnection issues, as well quality of life improvements and even one new feature. Check out the web post to find out what has changed.

This update is now live! Get ready to play with the changes in-game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1985170