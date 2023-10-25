 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge update for 25 October 2023

Check what's new in the v1.2.4 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community


"Still not workin'? Den I hitz it 'arder!"
– Spanner

Warpforge has been out for less than a week, and in that time we have received a ton of feedback about issues and potential improvements. This update brings many bug fixes, particularly to prevent disconnection issues, as well quality of life improvements and even one new feature. Check out the web post to find out what has changed.

This update is now live! Get ready to play with the changes in-game:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1985170

