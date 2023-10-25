 Skip to content

Garden Story update for 25 October 2023

Patch notes for v1.4.19a2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed misaligned text offset for Chinese fonts.
  • Potential fix for a crash caused by playing the pan-flute.

Changed files in this update

Garden Story Windows Depot 1062141
Garden Story Mac OS X Depot 1062142
