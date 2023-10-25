- Fixed misaligned text offset for Chinese fonts.
- Potential fix for a crash caused by playing the pan-flute.
Garden Story update for 25 October 2023
Patch notes for v1.4.19a2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Garden Story Windows Depot 1062141
- Loading history…
Garden Story Mac OS X Depot 1062142
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update