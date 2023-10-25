- Fixed an error that could occur with Shadow Partner when a certain ability triggers.
- Fixed a possible collision issue in one of the Frigid Veil rooms
- Fixed Geomancer's Ring showing the wrong image in the Codex
- Fixed camera issue during the final hit effect during boss fights in regions 3 and 4.
- Fixed an issue that prevented navigation from the Yes button to the No button at Confirm Quit to Main
- Fixed a visual error in the Enchantments menu while using the alternate form of the Sisterhood Gauntlets.
Spiritfall update for 25 October 2023
Version 0.12.06 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
