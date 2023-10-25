 Skip to content

Spiritfall update for 25 October 2023

Version 0.12.06 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error that could occur with Shadow Partner when a certain ability triggers.
  • Fixed a possible collision issue in one of the Frigid Veil rooms
  • Fixed Geomancer's Ring showing the wrong image in the Codex
  • Fixed camera issue during the final hit effect during boss fights in regions 3 and 4.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented navigation from the Yes button to the No button at Confirm Quit to Main
  • Fixed a visual error in the Enchantments menu while using the alternate form of the Sisterhood Gauntlets.

