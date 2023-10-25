- Buffed the laser weapon to be highly effective on all bugs to compensate its small area. This should make it quite a viable weapon even for combos in mid-late game.
- Killing with the Poison spray now emit a soft sound to be consistent with the Poison sprayer trap.
- Increased the area of the Gel-trap with a slightly higher attraction rate for the later bugs, making it a lot more useful in many later quests.
- Fixed "Ready" button. The y in ready was cut off in certain cases, when window isn't full screen.
- Fixed "Complete Quest" missing a graphic when clicked.
- Fixed the (!) Icon on the Upgrades button when an upgrade is no longer available. Auto upgrades did its thing and did not clear the marker, it also happened when upgrades were done through the shortcut on the Quests bug list (clicking the progress). It should now disappear when an upgrade is not available any more or you are already in the Upgrade section.
- Fixed vacuum being stuck in suction mode when attractor switched off.
Bug Blazer update for 25 October 2023
v1.3.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
