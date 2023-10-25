-Wielding shield projectors now overcharges your shield instead of just restoring it.
-Shield Purger overcharge nerfed (100%-->50%).
-Final boss in endless mode now has mass multiplier 0.
-A certain attack of the final boss in endless mode is more predictable now.
-Fixed a problem preventing Cybernetik H-Bait from forcing fish spawns (?)
-Fixed a UI issue when reducing max health bellow zero.
-Fixed an issue with how improvised armor conversion is handled.
-Fixed a problem where touching an upgrade the moment it is recycled would grant both recycle charge and the upgrade (?)
-Fixed bad spawns in some waves.
-Fixed a performance issue due to excessive solar flare creation on zones that are near the system sun.
---Red---Tether--> update for 25 October 2023
Red Tether Version 1.304 (Harpoon Hunt)
