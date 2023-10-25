Red Tether Version 1.304 (Harpoon Hunt)

-Wielding shield projectors now overcharges your shield instead of just restoring it.

-Shield Purger overcharge nerfed (100%-->50%).

-Final boss in endless mode now has mass multiplier 0.

-A certain attack of the final boss in endless mode is more predictable now.

-Fixed a problem preventing Cybernetik H-Bait from forcing fish spawns (?)

-Fixed a UI issue when reducing max health bellow zero.

-Fixed an issue with how improvised armor conversion is handled.

-Fixed a problem where touching an upgrade the moment it is recycled would grant both recycle charge and the upgrade (?)

-Fixed bad spawns in some waves.

-Fixed a performance issue due to excessive solar flare creation on zones that are near the system sun.