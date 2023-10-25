 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

---Red---Tether--> update for 25 October 2023

Red Tether Version 1.304 (Harpoon Hunt)

Share · View all patches · Build 12534926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Wielding shield projectors now overcharges your shield instead of just restoring it.
-Shield Purger overcharge nerfed (100%-->50%).
-Final boss in endless mode now has mass multiplier 0.
-A certain attack of the final boss in endless mode is more predictable now.
-Fixed a problem preventing Cybernetik H-Bait from forcing fish spawns (?)
-Fixed a UI issue when reducing max health bellow zero.
-Fixed an issue with how improvised armor conversion is handled.
-Fixed a problem where touching an upgrade the moment it is recycled would grant both recycle charge and the upgrade (?)
-Fixed bad spawns in some waves.
-Fixed a performance issue due to excessive solar flare creation on zones that are near the system sun.

Changed files in this update

Red Tether Content Windows Depot 1714081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link