SIGNALIS update for 25 October 2023

L* BETRIEBSSYSTEM UPDATE 1.2 "KRÄHE"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SIGNALIS Version PC-Steam 1.2 "KRÄHE" R-33

  • Added an option to adjust the inventory capacity.
    By default, the Flashlight Module and Eidetic Module will no longer take up an inventory slot. This behavior can be toggled in the settings from the main menu.
  • Added an option to extend the inventory size.
  • Added an option to invert Y-axis in first person scenes.
  • Added an input scheme for AZERTY-style keyboards.
  • Added an option to reduce some high-frequency flickering visual effects.
  • Added an option to allow using health items while at full health to dispose of them.
  • Improved interaction angles for hole jumping and ladder climbing interactions.
  • Minor balancing adjustments across all difficulty settings.
  • Various small bugfixes.

