PEKOE TEA MAKING UPDATE: TECHNIQUES AND TWEAKS

Calling all Tea Makers! 🗣️

This tea making update is a big one, and we're so excited about all the new features and friendship.

There's a ton of content updates and fixes in this build, with a full list lower down in this announcement. From some quali-tea new equipment, Bong-cha's bubble tea, to new dialogue, we hope that you enjoy the first of our large content updates to Pekoe! Our love for bubble tea is boba-line dangerous.

We wanted to share with you a bit of a peak into the future; Tea Making: Techniques and Tweaks is the first of several large content updates we'll be doing before v1.0. In between, we'll be doing our regular patch and bug fixes as needed. We have some meow-gical updates planned that you won't want to miss!

As a reminder, if you are experiencing a bug, you can report it in-game by either pressing the F2 key or the drop-down button in the top right corner of the screen. Our Discord also has a bug channel for more in-depth one-on-one support! In particular, if there is a bug that you’ve already reported a while back but is still happening, there is a chance that this is a bug that we’ve had difficulty reproducing. If you’re able to hop into our Discord to help us track down and squash these pesky recurring bugs, we’d love to have you!

Now let's dive in!

As always, let us know your thoughts on the update in the comments or in our Discord!



Equipment - Stovetops

At the player’s shop counter, players can now make tea using Equipment , various sets of stationary machines and special teaware for even more tea making methods

, various sets of stationary machines and special teaware for even more tea making methods After reaching Town Level 3, players will unlock the first type of Equipment, Stovetops , and receive a recipe to help them get started. Click the Equipment section of the Teaware Selection menu to get started, or check out the Equipment and Stove sections of the new Help Guide for more information.

, and receive a recipe to help them get started. Click the Equipment section of the Teaware Selection menu to get started, or check out the Equipment and Stove sections of the new for more information. Included in the Stovetop equipment is a new type of teaware, Saucepans. These can be used only with Stovetops, and can hold a larger number of ingredients. Heat water, brew tea, and pour your concoction all from one handy piece of teaware!

Equipment - Bubble Tea

After reaching Town Level 4, players will unlock Bubble Tea Station equipment, and receive some ingredients to get started. Click the Equipment section of the Teaware Selection menu to get started, or check out the Equipment and Stove sections of the new Help Guide for more information.

equipment, and receive some ingredients to get started. Click the Equipment section of the Teaware Selection menu to get started, or check out the Equipment and Stove sections of the new for more information. A version of the Bubble Tea Station is also be available at Bong-Cha’s tea table once you’ve reached a high enough friendship level with them

A new form of tea, Ready-Made Tea has been added for use with Bubble Tea Stations. This tea has already been steeped and chilled and comes out of the new Tea Dispenser for you to pour directly into your bubble tea.

has been added for use with Bubble Tea Stations. This tea has already been steeped and chilled and comes out of the new Tea Dispenser for you to pour directly into your bubble tea. A new form of ingredient container, Pump Bottles has been added for use with Bubble Tea Stations. These pump bottles contain flavoured syrups for you to use to up your bubble tea making game!

has been added for use with Bubble Tea Stations. These pump bottles contain flavoured syrups for you to use to up your bubble tea making game! Finishing bubble tea is a little different than other types of tea. With your new Cup Machine , place a bubble tea cup inside, select a cute lid, and shake and seal your cup with a press of a button.

, place a bubble tea cup inside, select a cute lid, and shake and seal your cup with a press of a button. Once the cup is sealed, you can grab a Straw to get your cup ready to drink!







Help Guide

For new players and experienced tea makers alike, we’ve added a Help Guide that can be accessed by clicking the Question Mark button in the top right corner.

Some sections of the Help Guide will be displayed automatically as you progress through the game intro or unlock new features, but we encourage anyone who wants to learn more about game mechanics to explore all the different sections available!

New Recipes

More recipes have been added that can be unlocked by trying out new combinations of ingredients and flavours!

With all of these new recipes, the recipe system has been adjusted to allow for more general ingredient requirements. For example, instead of requiring “Lemon Slices” specifically, recipes may call for “Any Lemon”, which means that requirement can be met with Lemon Slices, Dried Lemon, or even Lemon Jelly

The Recipes section of the Journal Menu and the Ingredient Selection Menu now show blank buttons to indicate recipes that have yet to be unlocked! Can you discover them all?

New Dialogue

New tea making dialogue has been added for Resident Tea Requests at your window

New dialogue has been added for customers ordering tea at your shop!

New conversations have been added for Pambeh, Bug and Skipper

More Friendship Opportunities and Rewards

Pambeh, Bug and Skipper now have friendship points and levels so you can raise your friendship with them!

Pambeh can now have regular conversations at his desk in the Town Hall. Players can select dialogue options to either proceed to his informational dialogue, or have a conversation that may include opportunities for getting friendship points.

Pambeh, Bug and Skipper can now come to your window with tea requests, for more opportunties to get friendship points

Pambeh now has three Friendship Cutscenes

Bug and Skipper now have one Friendship Cutscene each.

Visual and Audio Effects

New particle effects play when adding ingredients and stirring tea. These particle effects are color-coded to help keep track of what flavors are being added to your cup, and the primary flavor of your stirred drink.

Kettles now have additional animations playing, getting more intense as the water heats, to help you keep track of how hot the water is getting

Menus have new sound effects for selecting items and categories

New Teaware

Strawberry Teaset has been completed with a Saucer, Spoon, Heater, Kettle, Creamer, and Sugar Bowl

New mug designs have been added and are available for purchase in Resident Shops





Loose Leaf Tea

Ingredient Scoops have been simplified. Instead of using a scoop, then clicking a container to refill it, scoops will automatically disappear and return to their containers after being used. No more need to worry about dropping an empty scoop!

Infuser balls have been updated to remain open while not inside of a cup. This may help to keep track of which infuser balls already have tea in them.

Loose Leaf can now be added directly to a cup or saucepan without an infuser! Just remember that without an infuser, you can’t take the leaves out afterwards. Don’t forget to keep an eye on that steep time!

Ingredient Size and Container Capacity Mechanics

Ingredients now have distinct sizes, to allow for more variety. Skilled tea makers will want to keep a close eye on what ingredients they’re selecting for their tea! For more information about an ingredient’s size, check out their details in the Ingredient Selection Menu, or right click an ingredient container.

Teaware, specifically cups and teapots, now also have different sizes, with different capacities for ingredients.

To help keep track of your ingredients in this new system, we’ve updated the Fill Bar UI. There are now two bars, one that shows the amount of liquid in your cup, and one that shows the number of ingredients. Each bar may be partially greyed out to indicate space being taken up by other parts of your drink. If you have a cup filled with large tea bags, there won’t be quite as much room for liquid, and vice versa!

The Container Info UI that appears when right clicking a cup has also been updated with new icons, and a capacity section to give you more details on the current and maximum number of ingredients in a cup.

Resident Tea Making Stations

Bong-Cha has new tea table added. Remember that you can access Tea Time at Resident Tea Making Stations once you’ve reached a high enough friendship level with them!

Resident Tea Stations now have set configurations of teaware and ingredients for making tea at these tables. On the plus side, you won’t have to worry about depleting ingredients from your own stock!

Michi and Min’s Tea Tables have been adjusted to allow for more room for ingredients.

Whim and Preferences

The Whim Order system has been adjusted to make sure that Residents aren’t accidentally requesting ingredients they don’t usually like.

Along with the new dialogue for resident tea requests and customer orders, the way whims are described in dialogue has been adjusted to help avoid confusion. For example, the “Herb” category of ingredients is now requested as “Something Herbaceous” to avoid confusing it with Herbal Tea!

Fixed bug where liquid ingredients would not properly appear if multiple types were selected (ie. Milk and Honey)

Glass bottle lid now closes properly

Water dispenser playing SFX while dispensing water

Notification bubbles no longer carrying over from previous day

Wallpaper customizations fixed, no longer applying material to entire wall (ie. door frames)

Removing duplicated recipes and no longer adding repices twice

Reaction particle effects fixed, now plays correct reaction after presenting tea to resident

Task List no longer showing on start menu

Fill Bar UI no longer showing for liquid containers that cannot be poured into (ie. creamers)

Decor item preview no longer lingering after exiting Decorating mode

Replaced missing material inside door of Player’s house

Various missing ingredient textures

Various NPC mini clipping errors

Various typos and dialogue errors

We hope that you enjoy all the new content in Pekoe, we love hearing from folks so feel free to give us a ping on socials or join us on Discord!

-Kitten Cup Studio