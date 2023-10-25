FULL RELEASE: 4th map and return of Halloween

Hey everyone,

This Halloween, I've got something special for you: The Minka. It's an old Japanese house, complete with a creaky oriental deck, that too-quiet tatami room, and a pitch-black cave. I promise, it's designed to make you jump out of your seat a time or two.

With the release of this map, I'm saying goodbye to the early access stage. It's been a wild ride, especially with those pesky Unity hiccups recently. The game might not have blown up the charts, but every moment spent building it has meant the world to me. Your thoughts, comments, and even the critiques has been a huge help.

So, here's a big thanks for diving into the scares with me. If you're up for it, venture into The Minka. And hey, keep the lights on this Halloween, just in case!

What's new:

All new map The Minka.

Updated footstep sounds for tiles.

Return of the pumpkins!

The Minka

An eerie Japanese house, carved into the mountain, once visited by many, now stands silent and haunted.

Highlights:

Exquisite oriental deck!

Sky-touching bamboo reeds!

Spacious tatami room

Golden rooster's allure?





Until next time,

Tom