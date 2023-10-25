0.1.3 is here! A NEW Training Mode has arrived!

Training Mode has been revamped and broken up into 2 sub-modes: “Tutorial” and “Practice”. When players press “Start Dungeon” with Training Mode selected, a new UI will display 2 Modes to choose from.
Tutorial Mode - removes threats that do not pertain to the core gameplay loop such as Flash hunts, Hallucinations, awakenings. This will allow players to FOCUS purely on learning the mechanics of the game without the added stress of the game’s passive survival mechanics.
Practice Mode - provides the same dungeon experience that the current Training Mode does. This mode can be viewed as a watered-down version of Easy Mode that is good for “practicing” once the tutorial has clicked with the player.
The Entity dropdown in the Astral Shrine UI has been completely replaced by a NEW entity selection UI displayed as 3 cards to allow players to visualize the 3 different entities before deciding which of them to investigate. The previous design provided no indication to players that they could change their entity type to experience different hunts.
UPDATES
The Training/Tutorial Mode UI has been updated to consolidate the tips on the screen in a much more manageable and focus-driven manner.
Evidence popups are now integrated into the Step 1 – 4 messages which will provide a much more intuitive walk through for new players. The main steps 1-4 are now located at the bottom center of the screen to help with visual focus.
Additional “sub-steps” have been added to the main tutorial steps 1-4. For example, after taking a photo of an orb, the main tutorial step will change from “orbs have spawned… etc.” to “energy has spawned…etc.”. The goal is to break up text prompts into smaller and more manageable messages that are easier for the player to process.
Dark Matter that players have already absorbed energy for will now display a red text under their nameplate informing the player that it can no longer be transmuted (other players can still transmute if they don’t have the energy corresponding to that dark matter). This is intended to help remove the redundancy of players hitting the same Dark Matter multiple times when they have already absorbed the energy level that it corresponds to it.
Wrath’s ability now scales its delay after teleporting based on difficulty. This should make wrath much more manageable for lower difficulties.
Some trails in the open world leading to hidden hats have been updated to better guide the player to where they should begin their search.
All hidden hat descriptions have been updated to provide more helpful directions on where to find the hats.
The duck jumping puzzle has been made a bit easier on the 2 most difficult jumps to allow players to get to the hat with less attempts.
The World Map now has a waypoint message and icon to inform players on how to create waypoints on the map.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where players that enter the dungeon while other players are in it causes the minimap/world map to re-appear for the players inside the dungeon.
Fixed an issue where the active Hunt UI was not appearing for players that entered a dungeon while a Hunt is ongoing.
I am really excited for new and/or returning players to try out the revamped Training Mode! Thank you everyone who has provided feedback and continues to help support me in this development journey!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update