1.03 Patch Notes

Hello Your Honor,

We continue to improve the game based on the feedback we receive from you. First, we would like to mention a few important changes that we consider significant. You can find all the other details included in this update below.

We're putting an end to the confusion in the courtroom!

Especially for our players who may not have the opportunity to play the game in their native language and are not very familiar with the legal system, the roles of the characters in the courtroom could be confusing. To address this, we have added an animation that now identifies the person you want to speak to.

You can use social media more actively!

Some of our players want to immerse themselves more in their roles. One of the suggestions we received in this regard was to be more active on social media within the game. For this purpose, we have added the option to respond to posts. We would also like to mention that this is not our only plan for social media, and we will be adding more features in future updates.

Is that all?

You can see the other details included in this update in the list below.

The post-trial activity screen interface has been redesigned.

The issue where selecting the 'no penalty' card on the card selection screen resulted in this condition being applicable in other trials has been fixed.

An error in the criminal record animation has been corrected.

The date issue in the police report in crime scenes has been resolved.

New content has been added to the social media in Season 1.

Language issues have been fixed.

The issue of not fitting on the screen in long legal texts has been fixed.

Note: This update can work with your old save file. However, for a better gaming experience, we recommend starting a new game.

In addition to all of these, we have made a few minor bug fixes. If your issue persists or if you encounter a new error, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Your feedback is very important to us. It allows us to take the game to the next level.

You can join our official Discord server for announcements, updates, and special events.

For now, that's all from us, but we will definitely be in touch again soon!

Steel Games