 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Autumn's Bounty update for 25 October 2023

Version 1.1.3 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12534444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added UI to stone ring ritual to make more clear
  • Added falling leaf particle effect
  • Bug fix: pants animator off sync
  • Bug fix: chopping tree from any distance

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2614541 Depot 2614541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2614542 Depot 2614542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link