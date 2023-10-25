- Added UI to stone ring ritual to make more clear
- Added falling leaf particle effect
- Bug fix: pants animator off sync
- Bug fix: chopping tree from any distance
Autumn's Bounty update for 25 October 2023
Version 1.1.3 Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2614541 Depot 2614541
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2614542 Depot 2614542
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update