Super Gorilla Quest update for 25 October 2023

Update notes for v1.11

Build 12534403

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more enemy variety in ape sanctuary
  • Mentioned If You Can't Join Em by Avaddon in credits
  • Minor text changes
  • Removed Dead Cell and Supreme Ape achievements
  • Removed new game+

Changed files in this update

