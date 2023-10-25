- Added more enemy variety in ape sanctuary
- Mentioned If You Can't Join Em by Avaddon in credits
- Minor text changes
- Removed Dead Cell and Supreme Ape achievements
- Removed new game+
Super Gorilla Quest update for 25 October 2023
Update notes for v1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
