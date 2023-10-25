UPDATE 5 - PAINTING AND BUMPERS

Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyː
UPDATE 5 is now available!
Finally, cars will gain more individuality - they can now be painted! The paint does not overlap, but mixes - you can truly invent your own color. Changes have been made to the wheels - if you had them in the trunk, then most likely (once, when loading an old save) an “explosion of objects” will occur. Front bumpers have been added, but for now as decoration (impact protection mechanics will be added soon). An old bug with “tiny items” was also fixed)
UPDATE 5 CHANGELOG
WORLD
- The number of generated locations has been redistributed
- The roadside store is no longer generated on the first section of the path
- The range of roadside shops has been expanded
- Roadside shops now sell food
CARS
- Cars and parts for them can now be painted (use spray paint)
- Added a new car component - front bumper
- Roof lights no longer turn on while in the passenger compartment or trunk of the car
- Wrangel body changes
- Corrections to the Farmer body, it is also now initially rusty
- Fixed the radius of wheels and tires on cars
- Fixed the operation of the additional light button
- Fixed Ranger suspension (was installed incorrectly)
ITEMS
- Added spray paint cans (8 different colors) - they can be bought in stores. Two pieces can be found in the starting house
- Added 3 front bumpers
- Added 4 new rims (2 old ones removed)
- Globally changed the appearance of the rims
- Changed the appearance of the tires
- Changed the materials of most items
- Balance of item spawning in locations
- Changed prices for rims
- Fix sprat and canned meat meshes
- Fixed meshes of SunCola and MoonCola cans - now they have a closed state
FIXES
- Fixed a bug with "tiny items"
- Fixed a bug where some items could not be taken while sitting in the car
- Fixed an error in information about items that were inside the car
- Fixed a bug when an item in the hands was displayed in a third-person camera
- Fixed the display of the item in hands when leaving the car
- Fixed the system for generating items in stores
- Fixed the price tag for gasoline in the starting store
- Fixed a bug with mirror reflections
OPTIMIZATION
- Optimized item collisions
- Shadow optimization
OTHER
- Wood material no longer reflects light
Changed files in this update