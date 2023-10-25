UPDATE 5 - PAINTING AND BUMPERS

Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyː

UPDATE 5 is now available!

Finally, cars will gain more individuality - they can now be painted! The paint does not overlap, but mixes - you can truly invent your own color. Changes have been made to the wheels - if you had them in the trunk, then most likely (once, when loading an old save) an “explosion of objects” will occur. Front bumpers have been added, but for now as decoration (impact protection mechanics will be added soon). An old bug with “tiny items” was also fixed)

WORLD

The number of generated locations has been redistributed

The roadside store is no longer generated on the first section of the path

The range of roadside shops has been expanded

Roadside shops now sell food

CARS

Cars and parts for them can now be painted (use spray paint)

Added a new car component - front bumper

Roof lights no longer turn on while in the passenger compartment or trunk of the car

Wrangel body changes

Corrections to the Farmer body, it is also now initially rusty

Fixed the radius of wheels and tires on cars

Fixed the operation of the additional light button

Fixed Ranger suspension (was installed incorrectly)

ITEMS

Added spray paint cans (8 different colors) - they can be bought in stores. Two pieces can be found in the starting house

Added 3 front bumpers

Added 4 new rims (2 old ones removed)

Globally changed the appearance of the rims

Changed the appearance of the tires

Changed the materials of most items

Balance of item spawning in locations

Changed prices for rims

Fix sprat and canned meat meshes

Fixed meshes of SunCola and MoonCola cans - now they have a closed state

FIXES

Fixed a bug with "tiny items"

Fixed a bug where some items could not be taken while sitting in the car

Fixed an error in information about items that were inside the car

Fixed a bug when an item in the hands was displayed in a third-person camera

Fixed the display of the item in hands when leaving the car

Fixed the system for generating items in stores

Fixed the price tag for gasoline in the starting store

Fixed a bug with mirror reflections

OPTIMIZATION

Optimized item collisions

Shadow optimization

OTHER