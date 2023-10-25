Photography Challenge - Best Screenshot Showcased at Times Square, New York

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings Lampbearers,

The lands of Mournstead might be treacherous, but blood-starved, fire-breathing, self-flagellating enemies aside, it’s still a pretty darn beautiful place. And safe to say, you - our courageous Lampbearers - have been risking life and limb to capture its beauty.

In fact, we’ve been so blown away by the sheer quality of your in-game photography, that we feel it's only right we share your talents with the world. Ergo, the Lords of the Fallen ‘Photography Challenge’...

On Thursday 2nd November, we’ll be selecting our favourite in-game user screenshot to showcase front-and-centre on the prestigious Nasdaq Building in Times Square, New York. Live from 26th Nov, your screenshot will be in circulation for no less than two whole weeks, with an estimated 85,000 people walking through the intersection every day. We’re talking Umbral-level of eyeballs!

So, what are we looking for?

In short, a photo that encapsulates your experience of Lords of the Fallen, whether that’s an epic adventure, a harrowing crusade, or a white-knuckle expedition through the nightmarish realm of the dead.

Due to the nature of the digital billboard, your image needs to work in portrait ratio, and we will need you to provide a high-resolution render (so keep your original copy safe!).

How to take part!

Tweet/X us using #LordsOfTheFallen (for a chance to also be retweeted)

Be at least eighteen years of age to be considered, and you’ll need to sign a waiver if selected

You have until midnight Pacific Time on the 1st Nov, with the selected photo announced by the end of that week.

In light, We walk.

HEXWORKS

