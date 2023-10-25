Update 1.0.01

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes and changes
- The bees go back the hives in the summer. But hives built in the summer might not be found by bees. You need to build them earlier or wait for the next summer.
- The "speed bumps" on our crossroads were eliminated.
- Introductionary tutorial was changed to make sure everyone learns how to put animals inside their pens properly.
- Animals bought by Kasimir are automatically led by him. This will prevent "loosing" them when going back home either by fast travel or without any shortcuts.
- Forest animals will not spawn outside world's boundaries nor will they venture beyond them.
- Few of the achievements (like "Zalesie Explorer" or "Where the past meets the present") are now obtainable. Some of you just need to continue playing and you will be awarded.
- Multiple repeating notifications are reduced to minimum. For example those regarding readiness of all your mushroom farms.
