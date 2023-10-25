 Skip to content

Elon Simulator update for 25 October 2023

'Name Your Kids'

Share · View all patches · Build 12534263

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to popular request, you can now have as many offspring as you want, and choose their names!

Because you're a billionaire, and space isn't populated enough.

