Kingdom Wars 4 update for 25 October 2023

Major Sale on Kingdom Wars 4 is here!

25 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Kingdom Wars 4 - our newest grand strategy game is now on an incredible limited time sale. For the next week we are running a major 40% sale - so if you were on the fence about getting our newest game - now is the perfect timing.

This is your chance to complete your collection. This kind of deal only comes once a year! Bloody battles, political intrigue, and hours of entertainment await!

And best of all - we have amazing updates and new free DLCs out now, with full-time work continuing to expand and improve the game.

Thanks for your continuous support, and we hope to see you in-game.

