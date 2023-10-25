 Skip to content

Melody's Escape 2 update for 25 October 2023

Patch v0.6.2: Hair simulation and interface improvements

Patch v0.6.2: Hair simulation and interface improvements

25 October 2023

This patch improved the hair and cloth simulation to feel more natural and added improvements to the File Selection interface when using a gamepad

Changes

  • Improved Melody's hair movement against air friction, especially during sliding obstacles where it now flows more naturally in the wind
  • Adjusted the angle of the cinematic panning for very long held Flying "X" (left) obstacles
  • In the File Selection menu, you can now go back to a parent folder by pressing Select on gamepad (or Backspace on keyboard). The "Refresh directory" function has been changed to Right Trigger on gamepad.
  • The File Selection menu now remembers the previously selected folders, and will auto-scroll to them when going back to said folders while in gamepad or keyboard navigation mode
  • In the File Selection menu, using the trigger buttons LB and RB on gamepad can now scroll past the first and last item to loop around items in long lists
  • If "Show input timing" is enabled in the Gameplay Settings, you will now get a popup with "♥" for perfect timings too, instead of just "late" and "early" popups

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Hair and Cloth simulations behaving improperly when the game was not running at 60 FPS
  • Fixed Cosmetic's menu's left-mouse dragging, to rotate Melody's character model, behaving improperly when the game was not running at 60 FPS

Changed files in this update

