Patch v0.6.2: Hair Simulation and interface improvements

This patch improved the hair and cloth simulation to feel more natural and added improvements to the File Selection interface when using a gamepad

Changes

Improved Melody's hair movement against air friction, especially during sliding obstacles where it now flows more naturally in the wind

Adjusted the angle of the cinematic panning for very long held Flying "X" (left) obstacles

In the File Selection menu, you can now go back to a parent folder by pressing Select on gamepad (or Backspace on keyboard). The "Refresh directory" function has been changed to Right Trigger on gamepad.

The File Selection menu now remembers the previously selected folders, and will auto-scroll to them when going back to said folders while in gamepad or keyboard navigation mode

In the File Selection menu, using the trigger buttons LB and RB on gamepad can now scroll past the first and last item to loop around items in long lists

If "Show input timing" is enabled in the Gameplay Settings, you will now get a popup with "♥" for perfect timings too, instead of just "late" and "early" popups

