Patch v0.6.2: Hair Simulation and interface improvements
This patch improved the hair and cloth simulation to feel more natural and added improvements to the File Selection interface when using a gamepad
Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!
Changes
- Improved Melody's hair movement against air friction, especially during sliding obstacles where it now flows more naturally in the wind
- Adjusted the angle of the cinematic panning for very long held Flying "X" (left) obstacles
- In the File Selection menu, you can now go back to a parent folder by pressing Select on gamepad (or Backspace on keyboard). The "Refresh directory" function has been changed to Right Trigger on gamepad.
- The File Selection menu now remembers the previously selected folders, and will auto-scroll to them when going back to said folders while in gamepad or keyboard navigation mode
- In the File Selection menu, using the trigger buttons LB and RB on gamepad can now scroll past the first and last item to loop around items in long lists
- If "Show input timing" is enabled in the Gameplay Settings, you will now get a popup with "♥" for perfect timings too, instead of just "late" and "early" popups
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Hair and Cloth simulations behaving improperly when the game was not running at 60 FPS
- Fixed Cosmetic's menu's left-mouse dragging, to rotate Melody's character model, behaving improperly when the game was not running at 60 FPS
Changed files in this update