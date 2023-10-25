 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs update for 25 October 2023

Hotfix - Oct 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 12534116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where scouting level was not increasing
Turrets now stop rotating when immobilized
Improved unlock info for Gharl to be clearer
Avenging ghost visually distinct from other ghosts

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1162991 Depot 1162991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link