英雄黄昏 update for 25 October 2023

2023年10月26日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.新增8个城池：建安、夷洲、乐浪、带方、狗奴国、鬼国、邪马台、奴国，同时各个剧本新增了高丽、倭国等新阵营。
2.新城池只在新的存档中出现，旧的存档中没有；史实模式因暂不兼容新城池，所以暂时关闭，等做好兼容性再开放。
3.优化其他细节，修复已知Bug。

交流QQ群：1139344255

