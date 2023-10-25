Wizard With a Gun Update 1.0.2 is Live!

Hello, Wizardling Folk!
We are overjoyed to announce that 100,000 players have become wizards with guns. From everyone on our team, it's really a dream come true that so many people are enjoying our game.
To celebrate, our friends at Devolver Digital have released a new video about Wizard with a Gun's development. They joined us at our home base in Seattle, Washington, for a rootin' tootin' grand ol' time. Long before this game, we worked on all sorts of projects like Rust Belt, Gurgamoth, and even a battle royal in the Cyanide and Happiness universe. We've come a long way from those days.
More Wizards and More Guns
Even though we're proud of what we've built, we still have a lot more planned and a lot more work to do! There are a bunch of ways that we want to improve and add to Wizard with a Gun. If you played the single-player demo, you may have noticed that we've already implemented several changes based on your feedback. We want to continue listening and improving so this game can provide more depth and more spell-crafting adventures.
We're starting today with a fresh update. Alongside a bunch of fixes and new features, as a special thank you, we’re adding three Halloween costume sets to the game for a limited time!
If you were part of our early Beta, you’ll notice a couple of missing features. Keep an eye on the roadmap for future updates (and keep your secrets to yourself, please)!
Check out the full list of changes in this latest update below.
Wizard With a Gun Update 1.0.2 Changelog
Spells and Powders
- The Oil trial should be a little less extreme
- Updated Spell VFX for all spells
Resources, Recipes, Crafting and Building
- There are three Halloween Costume Sets!
- There should be updated sounds for building and deconstruction
- Wood should be the correct size when dropped
- The research mechana should no longer have missing sounds
- Added First Edition entries for mechana, and statues that were missing
- Information on bullets should now disappear when you close the loading bench
- Lightning station and lightning furnace should now be the correct scale and use the correct variant models
Enemies, NPCs and Combat
- Young Joshua should now show all possible gun unlocks.
- Plenty of Enemies should have more sounds!
- Some enemies should now have visible fear status
- Hilda should be more visible in the first tutorial island (for those who just walked right by her!)
General Bugs and Visual Fixes
- HUD ui should stay in place, no matter how rough you get damaged
- Corsair items should now all have consistent naming in English
- Falling into the void should only play the drop animation once on the wizard
- The chests in the Shatter should now have the correct size
- There should no longer be a significant delay during certain transitions on the Chronomancer’s wheel
- There should now be collision on soul tethers
- There is a randomize button in the character creator
- Sound has been fixed for “Hot” and “Cold” states in certain biomes
- Gear drops should now reflect the UI in the Chronomancer’s wheel
- Statue of flora should now have a map icon
- Statues of flora should no longer be deconstructible (you monsters!)
- The chest will no longer silence the music when you open it
