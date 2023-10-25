Wizard With a Gun Update 1.0.2 is Live!

Hello, Wizardling Folk!

We are overjoyed to announce that 100,000 players have become wizards with guns. From everyone on our team, it's really a dream come true that so many people are enjoying our game.

To celebrate, our friends at Devolver Digital have released a new video about Wizard with a Gun's development. They joined us at our home base in Seattle, Washington, for a rootin' tootin' grand ol' time. Long before this game, we worked on all sorts of projects like Rust Belt, Gurgamoth, and even a battle royal in the Cyanide and Happiness universe. We've come a long way from those days.

More Wizards and More Guns

Even though we're proud of what we've built, we still have a lot more planned and a lot more work to do! There are a bunch of ways that we want to improve and add to Wizard with a Gun. If you played the single-player demo, you may have noticed that we've already implemented several changes based on your feedback. We want to continue listening and improving so this game can provide more depth and more spell-crafting adventures.

We're starting today with a fresh update. Alongside a bunch of fixes and new features, as a special thank you, we’re adding three Halloween costume sets to the game for a limited time!

If you were part of our early Beta, you’ll notice a couple of missing features. Keep an eye on the roadmap for future updates (and keep your secrets to yourself, please)!

Check out the full list of changes in this latest update below.

Spells and Powders

The Oil trial should be a little less extreme

Updated Spell VFX for all spells

Resources, Recipes, Crafting and Building

There are three Halloween Costume Sets!

There should be updated sounds for building and deconstruction

Wood should be the correct size when dropped

The research mechana should no longer have missing sounds

Added First Edition entries for mechana, and statues that were missing

Information on bullets should now disappear when you close the loading bench

Lightning station and lightning furnace should now be the correct scale and use the correct variant models

Enemies, NPCs and Combat

Young Joshua should now show all possible gun unlocks.

Plenty of Enemies should have more sounds!

Some enemies should now have visible fear status

Hilda should be more visible in the first tutorial island (for those who just walked right by her!)

General Bugs and Visual Fixes