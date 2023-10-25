Problem fixing

Fixed button size issue in the settings panel under the main interface

A reselection button has been added to the talent panel to facilitate players to reselect and prevent bugs that cannot be cancelled

A new UI has been added to the player's main panel to display the player's points exceeding the maximum limit

Added more sound effects to the store panel UI

The relics and player attribute panel will now be higher

Fixed an issue where the information panel would not be hidden if the grid could not be interactive

The upgrade speed of the talent panel is now accelerating