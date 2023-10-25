-
Fixed button size issue in the settings panel under the main interface
-
A reselection button has been added to the talent panel to facilitate players to reselect and prevent bugs that cannot be cancelled
-
A new UI has been added to the player's main panel to display the player's points exceeding the maximum limit
-
Added more sound effects to the store panel UI
-
The relics and player attribute panel will now be higher
-
Fixed an issue where the information panel would not be hidden if the grid could not be interactive
-
The upgrade speed of the talent panel is now accelerating
-
There is an additional counter in the skill information panel, which is used to record the current skill count, such as the current number of kills in a unique secret script
方块地牢2 update for 25 October 2023
Problem fixing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
