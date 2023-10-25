Hometopia Roadmap Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Topians,

We're thrilled to share with you the official Hometopia Roadmap, a guide to our major plans from now until our full 1.0 launch and beyond. In this video, Hometopia’s Game Director, Carl Ahlund, walks us through the updates coming to Hometopia!

Here's a breakdown of our roadmap:

Q4 2023

Sandbox Mode (Nov. 8th): Unleash your creativity with unlimited budget, unlimited inventory, and the freedom to build whatever you want

UI/UX Improvements: Expand display options and improve/debug other features

Player Profile Resets: Start your game fresh from the beginning

Full Offline Play: Play offline in single player

Performance Optimizations

Q1 2024

UI Overhaul: A revamp with animated elements and captivating effects

Improved Multiplayer: Stabilized multiplayer experience and gameplay

Full Audio Pass: Immerse players in the world with satisfying sounds and ambient noises

New 3D Campaign Map: A visually revamped map with terrain updates and new job icons, aligning with Hometopia's style

Snapping & Grid Improvements: Perfect building precision tool

Localization Improvements: Enhance translations for a global audience

Q3 - Q4 2024

New Items

Expandable City: Expand the city map block by block with your own custom-designed neighborhoods

Communities: Create diverse urban spaces including shops, restaurants, art galleries, city parks, residential areas, hotels, and much more

Progression Rewards: Earn exclusive titles, profile pictures, card styles, and emotes

Customizable Player Card: Craft your unique player profile with unlocked content

Custom Keybinds: Personalize your controls for a tailored experience

Q1 2025 (1.0 Launch)

New Item Placement, Building, & Roofing Systems: Rework and improve how players design and build

Weekly Challenges: Implement various challenges including title screen image gallery of winning player builds

Client System Rework: Massively improve logic for traits, preferences, desired layouts and job evaluation to be more naturalistic

Cars & Pedestrians in Neighborhoods: Bring neighborhoods to life with bustling streets

Controller Support

Item Customization Overhaul: Dive into more intentional and customized design choices

Future Features

Free Roam Neighborhoods & Biomes: Explore expansive, open-ended neighborhoods and diverse biomes

Interactive Items: Collaborate and engage in co-op with interactive in-game items like ping pong

New Game Modes: Explore new neighborhoods, job types, standard items, and terrains

Customizable Player Avatars

Console Ports

Mac Support

We have a lot of exciting plans for Hometopia and can’t wait to deliver these features to our players!

Let’s build better, together,

The Hometopia Team