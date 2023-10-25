 Skip to content

Porno Empire [18+] update for 25 October 2023

Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this small update we have fixed the following things:

  1. Fixed localization issues.
  2. Fixed UI adaptability on the management screen.

These fixes are made possible thanks to you. Thank you for your feedback

