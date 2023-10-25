 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V11 update for 25 October 2023

Patch V11.2.8 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12533814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains the following bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with the New Transaction dialog box not always recognizing the type of transaction being created.
  • Fixed a bug with a walk-off triple resulting in the batter scoring without any explanation why they were able to advance on the play.
  • Fixed a bug when filtering for catchers on the View/Browse Players Page. Only catchers with a range of 3 (e.g. "C") were shown. Catchers with other range ratings "e.g., C(2)" were are not displaying.

Play Ball!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318831 Depot 2318831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318832 Depot 2318832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318833 Depot 2318833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link