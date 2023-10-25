Patch V11.2.8 Released

This patch contains the following bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug with the New Transaction dialog box not always recognizing the type of transaction being created.
- Fixed a bug with a walk-off triple resulting in the batter scoring without any explanation why they were able to advance on the play.
- Fixed a bug when filtering for catchers on the View/Browse Players Page. Only catchers with a range of 3 (e.g. "C") were shown. Catchers with other range ratings "e.g., C(2)" were are not displaying.
Play Ball!
Changed files in this update