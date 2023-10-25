- Slightly changed the first level with antennas, a bit more enemies, less delays in story scripts.
- On the "old path" level, the balance has been slightly changed. In the first temple, the player is now attacked by 1 Scout III, instead of two. In the city, the park part has been changed, and more healing places have been added. Scout in the city does not attack together with the turrets, but after the player clears them. So there should be less chaos.
- In coop mode, it is now impossible for both players to enter a dialogue with the same character.
- Fixed a critical bug on the “Old Path” level where the cutscene blocked the playthrough for the second player.
- Plasma Turret crafting cost reduced. The required number of clips is 2→1.
- Slightly improved auto-aiming system for gamepads. (aiming at barrels, weak spots of enemies)
- It is now possible to ride on robot cleaners again.
AI Olympius update for 25 October 2023
Update 0.8.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
