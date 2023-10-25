0.4.0 update

Welcome to Love Exalt update 0.4.0, boys!!!!

If you like the game, please check out our Discord and follow us at @team_veki!

Big Stuff

Vastly improved Act 1 Scene 1: Last Call

We've added a more juicy intro to the game, and we've overhauled the existing dialogue with better writing, proper character sprites, sound effects, three beautiful new backgrounds, two CGs, and two music tracks! All of these changes will be reflected in the demo, too.

If you've already played the scene, you can check it out through the Intermission (scene select) button! Your progress won't be set back or anything.

Fishing

We've added a new fishing minigame with custom Healer art!

Eleven new fish items

We wanted to try a minigame with metaprogress, so every time you catch a fish, you'll gain them as an item! If you catch duplicates, more and more of their lore will be unlocked.

New cute boy character!!

He only appears briefly in the intro, for now, but he's got a nice set of sprites and a sleepy disposition~

Added MacOS support!

It's a bit experimental for now, so please do report any issues you encounter. Older versions of Godot used to have some issues, but it should be fine. If you download the game on itch you still need to allow it through Gatekeeper, but the steam version runs fine without asking. So yeah, you can now run the game on MacOS! Let's go!

Five new Guardian sprites

Guardian was the last character with only one sprite. Now, she's got a bunch of haughty and stylish poses throughout the entire game~

Small Stuff

Added alternate version of Deadghost's dice animation

Tons of polish and bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the scene select's arrows displayed incorrectly on some platforms

Fixed catastrophic golf bug that caused your ball to fly backwards sometimes

Fixed a crash when spamming through dialogue too fast during white flashes

Fixed class reveals being spoiled by the nameplate

Improved the volume mixing on a few tracks

Recent dialogue and minigame combo counter are now saved between play sessions

Added a cool voice that says LOVE... EXALT when you start a new game

What's next

Up next we're going ALL IN for the end of Act 1!!! Can't spoil too much, but we're working on a fundamentally different mode for the game, something a little more lively than usual. We're super stoked to push the story forward and learn some new skills for this one!!

Thanks for playing Love Exalt, everyone! This update was a bit more of a polish update than a huge content bomb, but you can bet the next one is going to be an absolute banger. Your support is much appreciated. <3 If you have feedback for us, please consider leaving a comment in our Discord server!

Thanks for playing!!! <3

-- Veki and Vaartis