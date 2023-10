It's that time a year again. Reach level 15 before the 5th of november and unlock spooky Jack o'lantern helmet for free! Alongside the halloween event comes few bug fixes and changes to games code for the upcoming content update and it's playtest.

Bug fixes:

-Host capturing 'B' flag on spawn in Egypt map.

-Helmets disappearing on headshots rather than popping off on the ground.

-Several other backend fixes for the upcoming update & playtest.