The Golden Eyed Ghosts is Out Now-Play Today!

⚔️✨THE GOLDEN EYED GHOSTS IS NOW LIVE!!!⚔️✨

As we plunge into the depths of darkness with The Golden Eyed Ghosts, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to this extraordinary community. Thank you for standing by me during the challenging delays and unforeseen obstacles. Your patience and understanding have meant the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support.

Being a small indie studio, I understand the mighty power of your commitment to my game. If you would like to help, you can do so by:

Share the odyssey with your family, friends, and even your beloved streamers.

Once you've ventured through the macabre kingdom, consider leaving a review on Steam. Your reviews illuminate the way for future adventurers, and your feedback helps me further refine the game. Social Media Squad: Share the dark tales and recount your harrowing adventures with fellow explorers on social media. Let the world bear witness to the sinister wonders of Andromeda and the life-changing decisions you've made.

But remember, there's no pressure! I am just genuinely thrilled to have you here with me, whether you're conversing about the game here on Steam, in the Discord, or vanquishing the abyssal horrors that await.

Play The Golden Eyed Ghosts Now

Buy it in the first week of launch and save 20%!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1950930/The_Golden_Eyed_Ghosts/

The Golden Eyed Ghosts is a dark fantasy souls-like adventure heavily influenced by the legacy of Zelda. Set in the crumbling kingdom of Andromeda, you take on the mantle of exiled warrior Orion, seeking to unravel a bone-chilling conspiracy and recover the four legendary stolen swords to save the kingdom from certain doom.

Beneath the kingdom's surface, ancient, macabre secrets lurk, threatening its very existence. Decisions dictate the way forward. Will you slash your way through or seek a cunning approach? Will you harvest life energy or seek solace among strangely familiar grindstones? The choices you make in combat are just the beginning, as they will ripple through this crumbling kingdom, forging alliances or betrayals.

Are you prepared to confront eldritch energies, sinister forests, glittering icefields, murky bogs, and decaying cities? The fate of Andromeda hangs in the balance, and it's up to you to decide whether to let it succumb to madness or stand tall and save this realm from certain doom.

I can't wait for you to descend further into the abyss of Andromeda. If you come across any bugs or have valuable feedback, I'd love to hear from you! Join the official Discord community and follow me on Twitter for the latest updates.

See you in Andromeda, fellow Adventurers!

The Dev Team 🗡️🛡️