Demonologist v1.1.0 Halloween Update

Hello Demonologists, Happy Halloween everyone!
This update includes some adjustments, improvements, new content, and a little Halloween event! Along with these, we have a new category in our discord which will be active until the end of this month! Don't hesitate to use the channel for your Halloween-related things!
Added:
- New map - Farm House
- New 3 ghost data (Wraith, Yokai, Naamah)
- New mask customizations
- Halloween costume set (It's a limited-time item, and will no longer be available next update. Don't miss it!)
Improved/Changed/Adjusted:
- Inside tent performance improvement
Fixes:
- Localization fixes
Clock Wizard Games
