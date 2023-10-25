Demonologist v1.1.0 Halloween Update

Hello Demonologists, Happy Halloween everyone!

This update includes some adjustments, improvements, new content, and a little Halloween event! Along with these, we have a new category in our discord which will be active until the end of this month! Don't hesitate to use the channel for your Halloween-related things!

Added:

New map - Farm House

New 3 ghost data (Wraith, Yokai, Naamah)

New mask customizations

Halloween costume set (It's a limited-time item, and will no longer be available next update. Don't miss it!)

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

Inside tent performance improvement

Fixes:

Localization fixes

