Demonologist update for 25 October 2023

Demonologist v1.1.0 Halloween Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Demonologists, Happy Halloween everyone!

This update includes some adjustments, improvements, new content, and a little Halloween event! Along with these, we have a new category in our discord which will be active until the end of this month! Don't hesitate to use the channel for your Halloween-related things!

Added:

  • New map - Farm House
  • New 3 ghost data (Wraith, Yokai, Naamah)
  • New mask customizations
  • Halloween costume set (It's a limited-time item, and will no longer be available next update. Don't miss it!)

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

  • Inside tent performance improvement

Fixes:

  • Localization fixes

Clock Wizard Games

