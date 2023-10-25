The Premiere of Multiplayer is coming next week!

Greetings, RPG Stories Community!

We are excited to share the news that the first version of RPG Stories Multiplayer is coming next week!

Anyone who owns the current version (GM Version) can prepare the 3D scenes/environments and host a game as a GM or join a game as a Player.

For Now, the Game Masters can do the following:

Decide which environment tab the players see.

Add Spawn Points for the players in these environments.

Force the camera to a certain position for all players.

Add colliders to shape the pathfinding of the player characters.

Use the world-builder in session.

Add VFX live.

Move all characters, NPCs, and monsters.

Add/remove Fog of War.

Roll the dice.

Use the pinpoint tool, the pen tool, the spells, and the measure when needed.

For Now, the Players can do the following:

Join the GM’s game.

Choose the character they want from our collection of models.

Name their character.

Adjust the number of the character’s HP and update in session.

Move their character in the GM’s environment.

Force the camera to track their character.

Change the model of the character during the game (Polymorph players will love this!).

Roll dice.

Open and close the chat, text, or check your party's roll dice.

Use the pinpoint tool, the pen tool, and the measure when needed.

As we already mentioned, this is the premiere of the online Multiplayer. We will be giving monthly updates that will improve the overall experience, the camera system, the VFX, and the animations/pathfinding.

Your feedback is important to us!

We would love to have your feedback and help us improve RPG Stories.

Join our Brave Alice Discord server and let us know what you like in RPG Stories, report the bugs, and share your future ideas that would improve the overall gameplay experience!

The Player Version is coming soon as well! This is for the users who do not want to be the Game Masters and thus, they don’t need full access to full access to our collection of 5K assets and features to create their environments. Of course, you will be able to upgrade your Player Version to the GM version at any time you want.