Bug Fix Patch Notes 4 (Beta version)

New items: Coke - Coke is type of coal, made from coal. It's crafting process begins at "pottery" table. Steel mixture needs coke, instead of coal now.
Ownership: Things that you craft now belong to you (blue), Other things belong to no one (white).
Currently useless, since there are no NPCs , they will have their own possesions too. It will be important for crime system and trading, in future updates. (probably NOT next update).
Recycling: Building parts like wall, ceiling, and base drop some materials back, when demolished. Currently only Dirt, Stone and Thatch. More recyclable structures in the future
Baking system: Some items can be baked (currently only one item). Apply heat, when heat is above half of the temperature that destroys it, the item starts to bake. When baking is complete, Item switches to it's baked version. (Planned mostly for ceramics and food).
Stone M can be demolished to get numerous Stones S. Using Demolition Hammer.
Big Fix
Steel mixture was impossible to craft, because Chromium wasn't present in the ground. Now you can craft steel mixture without chromium. (maybe it will be needed later, for quality steel mixture?)
When doing my research before, I looked for elements in steel, instead of what materials to use to make steel (so needing sulfur to make steel was nonsense)
Click on "Save game" in menu, made the game run again while still in the menu. Fixed.
When you press "esc" after quitting the game to the menu, you no longer end up in the void.
Oxigen bar is now updated after game starts
HealthBar is updating now
Fire and RocketFire deals damage again
When attaching plan to a plan of exactly same type, (like wall to another wall) plan is no longer acting like you are adding resources.
Small dirt Furnace now has "autocrafting" and it has it's own storage , (instead of craft one fire at time, from player's inventory)
inventory panels now update properly, when grabing plan from the world, and adding it into the inventory
Rolling mills no longer convert everything to steel
Changed depots in beta branch