3.23.12.3 Patch Notes

Changelog
Changed
- Include code documentation xml alongside dlls for plugin devs. [Thanks DiFFoZ!]
- Spawns editor tooltips show ID and asset origin.
Fixed
- Null reference exception if legacy spawn asset was missing.
- Exception when loading auto-found dll a second time.
- Decals remaining between level loads. [Thanks wsmajt!]
- Aiming gun with safety on and Can_Aim_During_Sprint on. [Thanks Axodouble!]
- Action buttons in item popup not working in IMGUI mode. [Thanks QERT2002!]
- Revert postprocessing package version (again). [Thanks Kubusiek3!]
- Bounty Hunter Ace skin metallic map corrupted. [Thanks DustyOwO!]
- Teklowvka and Formal Fusilaut metallic maps corrupted. [Thanks MoltonMontro!]
- Supercharged Shadowstalker, Accelerated Force Determinator, and Air Raider Augewehr metallic map corrupted. [Thanks Oyamat!]
- Bodycount Nightraider metallic map corrupted. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte!]
- France Crusader Shield metallic map corrupted. [Thanks Alpha-17!]
