Unturned update for 25 October 2023

3.23.12.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12533661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Changed

  • Include code documentation xml alongside dlls for plugin devs. [Thanks DiFFoZ!]
  • Spawns editor tooltips show ID and asset origin.

Fixed

  • Null reference exception if legacy spawn asset was missing.
  • Exception when loading auto-found dll a second time.
  • Decals remaining between level loads. [Thanks wsmajt!]
  • Aiming gun with safety on and Can_Aim_During_Sprint on. [Thanks Axodouble!]
  • Action buttons in item popup not working in IMGUI mode. [Thanks QERT2002!]
  • Revert postprocessing package version (again). [Thanks Kubusiek3!]
  • Bounty Hunter Ace skin metallic map corrupted. [Thanks DustyOwO!]
  • Teklowvka and Formal Fusilaut metallic maps corrupted. [Thanks MoltonMontro!]
  • Supercharged Shadowstalker, Accelerated Force Determinator, and Air Raider Augewehr metallic map corrupted. [Thanks Oyamat!]
  • Bodycount Nightraider metallic map corrupted. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte!]
  • France Crusader Shield metallic map corrupted. [Thanks Alpha-17!]

