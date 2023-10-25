 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 25 October 2023

Patch v0.6.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12533651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a softlock that occurred when completing Gass quests.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the last drink of a guy served at the table to go back to the keg.
  • Now the magic brooms have priority over the employees to clean the stains on the floor.
  • We've fixed a bug in the interface of the rooms.
  • We've fixed other minor bugs.
  • Translations have been updated.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link