- We have fixed a softlock that occurred when completing Gass quests.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the last drink of a guy served at the table to go back to the keg.
- Now the magic brooms have priority over the employees to clean the stains on the floor.
- We've fixed a bug in the interface of the rooms.
- We've fixed other minor bugs.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 25 October 2023
Patch v0.6.2.3
