Early Access Update V0.8.4

- Made games overall volume louder to match other games of the same genre as a few players were complaining the game is too soft even on max volume. The game max volume is now about +8db louder while still retaining the built in compression and dynamic normalization implementation which prevents sounds from getting too loud or distorted.
- Fixed stitching in-between multiple terrain tiles causing minor small slits to be seen in-between terrain tiles.
- Made poacher dialogue slightly louder
- Missed enemy bullets will now create audio as they whizz past the players head for increased immersion.
- Adjusted possible maximum music volume slider setting.
- Fixed issue making it difficult to adjust music volume properly during an action sequence.
- Optimized hippo navigation tree as well as animation code.
- Improved Hippo A.I. slightly to facilitate more realistic behavior when attacking player.
- Improved player left arm rig position when holding sniper rifle.
- Fixed issue causing inventory to stretch on ultra-wide monitors.
- Fixed weird texture tiling on concrete pipe found in informal settlement. (Was not there previously)
- Decreased the "Anti-Bunny-Hop-Factor" on player controller to allow for more frequent jumping, based on user request.
- Improved character #2 arm texture materials.
- Fixed issue causing RPG rockets to shoot go through large rocks.
- Made further optimizations to internal animation hashing codes.
- Made numerous internal script optimizations and code cleanups.
- Optimized internal geometries and removed unnecessary LOD groups.
- Made a few adjustments to certain text/notes found around the reserve.
- Fixed issue causing Camo Vest to turn into a bullet proof vest when loading game.
- Added a fourth optional reticle to choose from, a traditional plus shaped "crosshair".
- New dog petting based achievement acquirable after completing the game by visiting the shebeen.
- Changed "BEST" to "VERY HIGH" in graphics settings to eliminate confusion, since "ULTRA" is technically "best". [Except for anti-aliasing, as those are different algorithms not quality levels.]
- Fixed issue causing crosshair/reticle selection to not save properly.
- Removed the redundant "sharpen" AA algorithm. [Will still be activated by console commands for the vision impaired if deemed necessary]
- Fixed issue causing "Set Defaults" to not reset Screen Space Reflections settings.
- Increased visibility of braai tooltip helper.
- Added collision audio to bakkie/vehicle.
- Made some adjustments to the post-game state, I won't mention them here due to potential spoilers, but in general things will return to a relatively normal state once they have been dealt with.
- Made third person character driving animation less spastic. Fixed issues with character throwing back head constantly.
- Fixed small type in Mission 5. ["reconnaissance"]
- Fixed issue causing camouflage vest to freeze game if players gets close to boundary related to an issue with the camouflage trigger colliding with the map boundary instant death trigger walls.
- Optimized shop keeper distance check used for deciding whether the character should speak or make noise.
- Fixed occlusion issues on character #3 pants texture.
- Drone in drone dispenser now not visible when the drone is being deployed.
- Fixed rare issue that could cause player to become stuck in Mission 4 if they let the leader escape the same time as defeating the final enemy.
- Reworked some tooltips for better clarity, such as "hold aim/zoom to view mission notes" instead of "mouse 1"
- Fixed issue causing health healed by sleeping in caravan to not save when going back outside.
- Made all black & white achievement icons match their color achieved counterparts.
- Fixed issue causing fleeing goats/zebras to get stuck in a running loop against the vehicle should they collide with it while stationary.
- Fixed issues with pool table in shebeen and added some clearer instructions to interact.
- Improved drone collider to prevent it from being flown through the floor of the terrain and other such collider mishaps.
- Added some more descriptive clues in Chapter 2 to help players complete the game story and figure out how to handle the enemy wave system.
- Re-wired exploding B.I.R.D. scout drones now have proximity sensor beeping for better player spatial awareness.
- Optimized bird flock "scaring" as found near drone charging stations to only calculate methods when player is nearby.
- Made idle chatter from poachers when they are unaware of your presence slightly less frequent now that their chatter is so much more audible with the new audio work done on the game.
- Fixed issue causing the bakkie vehicle chassis to be as light as a loaf of bread once the truck has exploded and it's parts lie on the terrain.
- Fixed a recursive function found inside the dynamic music system that wasn't doing anything except plundering precious resources for no reason.
- Re-ordered advance graphics menu options for better coherence.
- Added graphics button menu highlighting to make buttons and clickable areas more obvious.
- Added some missing audio feedback to save slot selection overwrite warning modal.
- Fixed weird burst of audio loudness that would occur for half a second in-between mission loading transitions.
- Fixed some weird comically small ammo pickups found in Mission 8.
- Made some minor adjustments to the final bunker.
- Added some more terrain grass to certain outskirt areas near the leader hideout.
- Fixed some intersecting geometries on character #2 third person avatar when viewed from drone.
- Drone control now deactivates after B.I.R.D. scout has finished mapping location so that player doesn't get confused and try to activate the drone again while the second missing briefing is incoming.
- Fixed issue causing playing tutorial after starting a new game to overwrite your save game and bring you back to tutorial when loading a game.
- Neatened appearance of the customizable day length slider accessed by the time of day cheat code in options menu.
- Fixed issue causing night vision goggles to not carry over into next mission when collected in Mission 7.
- Fixed issue causing tutorial phase 2 to begin fully completed if playing tutorial for a second time.
- Fixed issue causing personal computer to become unresponsive until 'ESC' key is pressed if online shopping is exited from the shop menu instead of pressing 'ESC'.
- Fixed issue causing E-Mails in caravan PC to not be reset when starting a new game on a save slot.
- Improved scaling appearance of FN FAL rifle when being used by player in FPS view.
- Various other small fixes & improvements.
Poached : Hunt The Hunter update for 25 October 2023
Early Access Update V0.8.4
