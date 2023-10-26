Hotfix 1437 | Animals Carcasses Fix and Visual Fixes

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

We released a small hotfix to address the issues reported since the update release.

Here's the list of changes:

Fixed issues with grass loading in the first and third regions (including grass growing through the floor).

Fixed the issue with animal carcasses not disappearing in traps. Unfortunately, this won’t affect carcasses that are currently in traps, those won’t disappear.

Fixed textures of the Bamboo Flask.

Fixed textures of equipment made of leaves.

Known Issues

Small Palms don't regrow from stumps right now. Coconut, Date, and Chinese Palms have no issues.

Huge thanks for your reports! As always, you can share them in the comments, at support@odinsoft.com, and on our official Discord server!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team