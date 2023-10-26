 Skip to content

Survival: Fountain of Youth update for 26 October 2023

Hotfix 1437 | Animals Carcasses Fix and Visual Fixes

Hotfix 1437 | Animals Carcasses Fix and Visual Fixes

Build 12533615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

We released a small hotfix to address the issues reported since the update release.

Here's the list of changes:
  • Fixed issues with grass loading in the first and third regions (including grass growing through the floor).
  • Fixed the issue with animal carcasses not disappearing in traps. Unfortunately, this won’t affect carcasses that are currently in traps, those won’t disappear.
  • Fixed textures of the Bamboo Flask.
  • Fixed textures of equipment made of leaves.
Known Issues
  • Small Palms don't regrow from stumps right now. Coconut, Date, and Chinese Palms have no issues.

Huge thanks for your reports! As always, you can share them in the comments, at support@odinsoft.com, and on our official Discord server!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team

