1WEEK update for 25 October 2023

Update Note

Hello, today we bring you the second part of fixes and performance improvements.

Fixes

  • Location fixes for the vital signs clock.
  • Fixed collisions with steam and lava volcanoes when a block was placed on them.

Improvements

  • Improvements in player states to warn in red when a state is already at a critical point and has begun to harm the player.
  • Improvements in the enemy positioning engine to prevent some of them from being trapped in a point where there is not enough space.
  • The balloon colliders were smaller to allow for more agility.
  • Improved iron ore to be more visible in the stone biome.
  • The colliders on the work tables were refined to avoid overlapping with other objects.
  • Improved player movement so that camera tracking is smoother at low frame rates.

Take care!

