Update Note

Hello, today we bring you the second part of fixes and performance improvements.
Fixes
- Location fixes for the vital signs clock.
- Fixed collisions with steam and lava volcanoes when a block was placed on them.
Improvements
- Improvements in player states to warn in red when a state is already at a critical point and has begun to harm the player.
- Improvements in the enemy positioning engine to prevent some of them from being trapped in a point where there is not enough space.
- The balloon colliders were smaller to allow for more agility.
- Improved iron ore to be more visible in the stone biome.
- The colliders on the work tables were refined to avoid overlapping with other objects.
- Improved player movement so that camera tracking is smoother at low frame rates.
Take care!
