Idle Monsters RPG update for 25 October 2023

October Update v1.1.18

[FIX] Fixed Button not working sometimes when clicked
[ENH] Included some instructions to explain how the features work
[FIX] Fixed Achievement Window
[FIX] Fixed some fonts sizes

