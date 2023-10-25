[FIX] Fixed Button not working sometimes when clicked
[ENH] Included some instructions to explain how the features work
[FIX] Fixed Achievement Window
[FIX] Fixed some fonts sizes
Idle Monsters RPG update for 25 October 2023
October Update v1.1.18
