-mining drones will adjujst position to gain line of site on targets
-Improve line of site checks for drones
-Balance asteroid biomes in later quadrants
-Increase rates or mineral asteroids in industrial and farming biomes
-Increase amount of titanium in mining trash.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 25 October 2023
Build 0.331
