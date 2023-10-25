 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 25 October 2023

Build 0.331

Share · View all patches · Build 12533539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-mining drones will adjujst position to gain line of site on targets
-Improve line of site checks for drones
-Balance asteroid biomes in later quadrants
-Increase rates or mineral asteroids in industrial and farming biomes
-Increase amount of titanium in mining trash.

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link