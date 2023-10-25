Introducing Workstation and Sights!

Share · View all patches · Build 12533532 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 17:09:36 UTC by Wendy

This update comes with a lot of bug fixes, a lot of issues fixed that remained prevalent, new content, quality life changes and more.

There are a few issues still that reside in this patch but will be fixed shortly in a few days.

Update changes in 6.0

New sight introduced: reflex sights.

Added workshop station to add and remove sights to your weapon.

Updated the grabbing pose while grabbing the 9mm slide, accommodating other weapon sights.

Made pitch easier to change, no more accidently flipping the slider all the way up or down!

Added manual save option in the menu.

Pitch will no longer reset itself.

Added a better singleton to Custom Music to stop the chances of duplication.

Arranged how managers are destroyed and scenes are saved.

Fixed player not loading Post Processing in specific scenes.

Menu Target model is updated to stop confusion between a regular target.

Menu Target now needs to be shot twice to confirm the need to return to Menu preventing mishaps.

Made projectiles feel more responsive.

Shadows darkened from .84 to .4 to look more moodier

Added glass to the preview case in the shop.

Accuracy can now only be determined as absolute making large negative numbers impossible.

Made skyboxes settings in the menu work again and removed redundant code slowing it down.

Audio from the TV now plays from the direction of the TV and the volume can be controlled via SFX.

Fixed not displaying proper weakness outputs in the review scene.

Edited the weakness outputs in the review scene.

Changed timestep from 0.0138 to 0.01

Raised the Fail Safe Boundaries

Updated TV to look more like static

Removed dirt mound in Gridshot Regular.

Known Issues:

_Player may sometimes fall under the map (You will respawn to a safe position)

Version number is still 5.9 and not 6.0 (Forgot to update this)

Graph isn't properly displaying information at the moment (Comes with how I edited Singletons in this patch)_