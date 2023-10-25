BCX STARTS NEXT FRIDAY!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Brawlhalla Championship Expo kicks off next Friday, November 3. If you haven’t already purchased your ticket for the event they are still available at BCX.LIVE. We are so excited to put on an event that you’ll remember forever!

For those who will be watching from home you can tune in on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook! Have you already snagged snacks for the tournament weekend? 🍿🍬🧃

Battle Pass Season 8: Terminus comes to a close soon. Keep up with the final week's missions and claim those sweet sweet rewards. Fear not, you won’t be without a Battle Pass for long because Battle Pass Classic 3: Jötunn Winter's Return will make its… return soon!

Our beloved and spooky Brawlhalloween event continues through Halloween, October 31st. We’re keeping up the thematic Brawl of the Weeks with Ghost Brawl. Can you KO what you can’t see?

BCX 2023 is shaping up to be the most competitive Brawlhalla tournament to date. Between 1v1s and 2v2s there are only 3 spots for champions. Who will win and walk away with a lion’s share of the prize money?



With Aurora Brynn sitting at the lofty Tier 85, Battle Pass Classic 3: Jötunn Winter’s Return is making its way into Brawlhalla with brand new rewards! A brand new pair of Battle Boots, Emojis for pregame and postgame banter, a new Title, and a new Completionist Avatar!





Ghost Brawl is back! Quickly go invisible when you don’t use any powers in this tense game mode. If you stay invisible too long or use any power (including dodge), then you’ll be visible once more! (Pro Tip: dust clouds from jumps and dashes are still visible even when an opponent is not.)

Let’s make a toast to 8 years of Brawlhalla! Artemis and Diana have put together their best celebratory outfits. A new Sidekick also joins the party, along with 3 new Emojis dressed to the nines. Save the date, the festivities begin on November 1st!





Fully armored and ready to fight! Claim the Cinderguard Bundle, which includes:

Cinderguard Thor Skin

Thor Legend Unlock

Sol Smasher Hammer Weapon Skin This promotion is available for all Amazon Prime members in supported regions to unlock for free. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.



The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features: Azoth, Nix, Ragnir, Vector, Bödvar, Mako, Isaiah, Arcadia, and Petra!