Gord PC Patch 1.4

Some fixes require restarting the scenario. This applies both to Campaign missions and Custom Scenarios mode.
New features
- Unassigning Subjects - Added possibility to unassign Subjects from workslots in Structures. This is done by clicking RMB on any occupied workslot. Unassigned Subjects change their professions to Foragers.
- Inventory screen - Introduced a new unified Inventory screen that allows exchanging items between all Subjects.
- Automatic Structures repairs - When switched on, Subjects will automatically repair Structures in the Gord while they are idling or after depositing the resource. There is an additional toggle added to the Subject Info Panel that allows turning this automation on and off. By default this automation is turned off.
- Automatic reviving - When Subject is idling, it will automaticaly revive other knocked down Subjects that are in its hearing range. This is basic Subject bahaviour, can be interrupted by issuing any other order.
- Automatic Faith gain - When Subject is idling inside the Gord it will automatically start praying in the Temple or stand near Carving to acquire some Faith. This is basic Subject bahaviour, can be interrupted by issuing any other order or by any other automation.
- Expanded automatic recovery - Expanded automatic Health and Sanity recovery that was introduced in patch 1.3 to Merchants and patrolling Subjects (military professions and Scouts)
- Global Automations switches - All newly added automatic units bahaviours can be globally disabled in game settings.
- Twitch drops info storred locally - Twitch drops info is now stored locally and does not require internet connection to work. There is an option for refreshing Twitch drops data added to game settings.
Tweaks and updates
- Reduced amount of notifications and removed horn sound from the most common notifications.
- Reduced the amount of voiced warnings.
- Portraits of selected Subjects are better visible on HUD.
- Rescaled some elements of HUD to better use available space (fonts, Lower Action Panel)
- Opening Info Panel with multiple objects selected on the level will no longer hide the minimap.
- When Subject Info Panel is open, notification will now be visible next to it.
- Treasures and resources are more visible on the level due to addition of subtle light.
- More valuable resources are marked with brighter colors on minimap.
- After children grow up, they are automatically assigned to work as Foragers if there are workslots available.
- Population panel on lower action panel shows idle subjects by default.
- Paticular quick scenario options are available based on selected difficulty. For example it is imposible to generate Quick Scenario on Brutal difficulty without any enemies present on the level.
- Introduced additional performance optimisations, mainly concerning terrain and shadows.
Balance
- Gold is now a required resource for building military structures.
- Gold consumption by millitary units was significantly reduced.
- Rebalanced Millitarry professions to make them more distinctive from themselves and other Subjects. Archers have higher attack rate and longer range. Axemen deal more damage to multiple targets. Spearmen are better againts single targets.
- Productivity of Subjects was increased based on their experience in gathering.
- Food consumption was increased for Subjects with higher experience levels.
- Rebalanced items occurrences in all campaign missions.
- Power of items was increased.
- Building cost of Scorpion was reduced.
- Haste incantation requires less Faith to cast.
- Size of Burial Grounds was reduced to provide more building space inside the gord.
- Reduced amount of Growth points added by Ironworks upgrade.
- Rebalanced Raids during fourth Campaign mission on all difficulties. They are now easier to beat.
Bug fixes
- Fixed issues with incorrect warnings about depleated resources.
- Fixed issues with portraits staying highlighted without selected Subjects.
- Fixed issue with multiple portraits appearing over a building when a Subject is assigned to it with an order queue active.
- Fixed issues with hunter ignoring already killed game animals after resuming work using keyboard shortcut [R] .
- Fixed issue with redundant sound of "Item drop" being triggered multiple times during start of the scenario.
- Fixed issues with structures changeing their collisions after being upgraded, which sometimes reuslted with blocked Subjects or construction slots.
- Fixed issue with Excellent Torch item not boosting Scouts light range.
- Fixed issues with Tempest and Svarog warriors not attacking Lynx in tenth Campaign mission.
- Fixed issue with empty graves POI on Custom Scenarios.
- Fixed issue with several Subjects using the same construction slot.
- Fixed issue with "New Structures Unlocked" widget not apearing when structures are unlocked due to Growth level advancement.
- Fixed issue with small black rectangle visible during pauses betwen dialogues in cutscenes when Yellow Subtitles option is enabled.
- Fixed issues with achievement "Bubbles"
- Fixed inconsistent button layout on various pop-up screens.
- Fixed issue with units being able to go through the wall of fire in tenth Campaign mission
- Fixed issue with Subjects walking through ponds and POIs when ordered to change pofession while being far away from gord.
- Fixed issue with enemies not switching to attacking palisade when chased Subject enters gord.
- Fixed issue with Archer stopping using Bow of Thunder if there are more than 2 enemies nearby.
- Fixed issue with UI scaling option resetting to default after closing and reopenning the game.
- Fixed issue with "True Nature" sidequest in fourth Campaign mission that could be blocked by killing Mimics before quest started.
- Fixed issues with enemy waves sometimes not reaching gord in "Hold your Ground" Custom Scenario.
- Fixed issue with too many quest markers visible during Horror Symbiosis Custom Scenario.
- Fixed issue with no penalty being displayed for Foehn Horror Challenge in eight Campaign mission.
- Fixed issues with items tooltips containg red text, even when all items. requrements were met.
- Fixed various issues with unlootable treasures and item bags.
- Fixed various stability issues.
- Fixed various issues with save system.
- Fixed various issues with Subjects navigation.
- Fixed various issues with items.
- Fixed various issues with side quests.
- Fived various issues with Trade off Choises.
- Fixed various issues with localisations.
- Many other unlisted fixes.
