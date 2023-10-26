Release 2023.10.11.9

Highlights

New languages: Simplified Chinese, Brazilian-Portuguese and Polish

20+ new easy and medium missions

New player avatars

Added a guidance system explaining the different objective types

Improved balancing for the transition between difficulties, better difficulty scaling by number of players and calculation of the recommended difficulty

Balancing adjustments to the following Upgrade Cards: Foam Admixture (Fire Truck, Water Tender, Ladder Truck), Thermal Blanket (Doc)

Additional statistics in the shift debrief

Photo mode with a free camera (only available in singleplayer)

Added loading screen hints

Additional UI settings (displaying units on mini -map permanently and turning off notifications in the middle of the screen during a shift)

Fixed bugs regarding left over objectives

Various fixes based on received crash dumps via the crash report dialog

Detailed release notes can be found in Discord.

Thank you for providing us with feedback by sending crash dumps via the crash report dialog and writing bug tickets on Discord. If you found new bugs or if your reported bug still exists, feel free to continue using Discord to get in touch with us.